Here's how you can fill the need for speed

The kart racing season is about to kick off at Lismore Kart Club.

The kart racing season is about to kick off at Lismore Kart Club. Lismore Kart Club

THE ripple strips have been painted, the programs have been printed, and the countdown is on for the first kart race meet of the year.

The season kicks off with the first round of the club championship on Sunday February 10.

There are only two race meets left to prepare for Lismore's premier race meet for juniors, the Young Gun Titles to be held April 27-28.

Lismore Kart Club president Diana Smith said the event was a fixture on the national kart calendar and sponsorship to help run the event was appreciated.

"This event is made special for the kids because of the support of our local businesses. Any enquiries and assistance are always welcome," Mrs Smith said.

She said the new committee has worked hard to get the track looking its best for the first meeting, and would like to thank Paint Place for helping paint the ripple strips, and Dolphin Office Supplies for helping print membership brochures and event programs.

The club is also looking for volunteers to help run their 10 race meets per year, with Centerlink approval pending.

Training is provided, as well as lunch and cold drinks each race day - and not to mention the best front row seats to some seriously good racing.

So, if you want to join the fun and meet some new friends, call Diana Smith on 0439 025 751 -she can help answer any questions about racing or volunteering.

Keep an eye on the Lismore Kart Club website for information on joining the club, upcoming come and try days, race dates and other information.