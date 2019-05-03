Here's how to score a $5 lunch or dinner this weekend

MEXICAN: A burrito from Guzman y Gomez could be your lunch this weekend.

MEXICAN: A burrito from Guzman y Gomez could be your lunch this weekend. Facebook/Guzman y Gomez

LOOKING for a cheap lunch or dinner this weekend? Well you're in luck - Mexican chain Guzman y Gomez (GYG) is selling $5 burritos across the nation all day Sunday May 5.

This also includes $5 bowls and $5 Coronas, and is a celebration of "one of the biggest days on the Australian food calendar", Cinco de Mayo.

To put it into perspective, most GYG locations around the country will sell the same amount of food on Cinco de Mayo that they usually sell in a week.

Every year in Australia, Cinco de Mayo gets bigger and 2019 is set to be the biggest yet with GYG expecting to roll almost 250,000,000 fresh, made-to-order burritos and bowls on the day.

GYG is planning to:

. Make at least 3 burritos per second

. Sell more than 200,000 burritos in a day

. Sell more than 14,000 Coronas in a day

. Cook more than 15 tonnes of chicken

. Prepare more than 11 tonnes of guacamole (that's 44,000 avocados!)

. Cook more than 4 tonnes of ground beef

Pronounced "sink-o-de-mayo", it literally translates to "fifth of May" and commemorates the Mexican Army's victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.

Steven Marks, Founder and Global CEO of Guzman y Gomez said: "At Guzman y Gomez, we've been bringing delicious Mexican cuisine to Australia for over eight years now and Cinco just continues to blow our minds!"

"When I decided that we would celebrate Cinco on 5th May with $5 burritos and bowls, I had no idea what it was about to become, it's a massive party and you're all invited.

"It's also the first time we'll have our 24 hour restaurants going all night so it's going to be epic! The team at GYG have been planning for the day since February so you won't be disappointed."

Guzman y Gomez at 52 Jonson St, Byron Bay.