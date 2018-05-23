Here's how to get a free lunch today

People were cuing up for 20 minutes to get their hands on the $5 specials for Zambrero's opening day.

MEXICAN fans, rejoice! Zambrero is gifting the masses with a free feed today to celebrate the launch of a new beef offering.

Buy any Classic Barbacoa Beef Burrito or Bowl today and you'll get another one for free.

The beef in question is slow-cooked with chipotle, garlic and ginger to give you a subtle smoky yet sweet flavour.

Zambrero is great food and a good cause all rolled into one - with every burrito or bowl donating a meal to someone in need around the globe.

Go get 'em.

Zambrero at 38 Ballina Rd, Lismore NSW 2480.