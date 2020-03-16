Menu
Krill specimen in blue water. Picture: CSIRO
Here’s a bit of knowledge it won’t krill you to have

Marc Stapelberg
16th Mar 2020 9:00 AM
WHILE humans bestow glory on the more impressive aquatic life found in our region like whales, sharks and dolphins, there is a smaller, more humble creature, that is just as important.

Krill, a prawn-like creature, plays a fascinating part in our ecosystem, and krill oil is a popular supplement.

SCU Marine Ecology and Fisheries associate professor Dr Daniel Bucher said krill differed from true shrimp and prawns by having fewer mouthparts and more limbs on the mid-section of their bodies.

In our region, krill can mostly be found in seagrass beds or buried in the sediment during the day, only coming out to forage at night.

And the people most likely to encounter krill in NSW are divers who like diving at night.

Dr Bucher said there was no significant fishery targeting krill in Australian waters outside of our territorial claims in Antarctica.

Interestingly, humpbacks feed on krill and small fish during the southern summer, but during their migrations, they do not feed.

"The increases in humpback numbers suggest that the food supply in the Southern Ocean is still sufficient to support the growing population, but we have no method to detect early symptoms of food stress such as blubber thickness or maternal milk fats," Dr Bucher said.

He said scientists were continuing to learn about this tiny creature.

"Perhaps the biggest discovery about krill was that they live for several years," he said.

"In the early days of the fishery, they were considered to be an annual species that laid eggs and died before the Antarctic winter set in.

"We now know that the adults will, over winter, live under the sea ice, feeding on algae that grow on the under-surface of the ice."

He said there was concern that warmer temperatures and reduced ice cover would reduce the habitat available for adults in winter, adding that acidification of sea water caused by the dissolution of higher concentrations of carbon dioxide can also affect the development of juvenile krill.

"These factors are being considered when setting sustainable catch limits," he said.

