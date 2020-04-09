‘Herculean task’: Hogan explains why PM is polling well

Kevin Hogan and PM Scott Morrison before a vote in the House of Representatives chamber, Parliament House in Canberra. Picture Kym Smith

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison is polling well, ahead of Labor's Anthony Albanese 51 to 29 as the preferred PM in this week's Newspoll, up from 42 to 38 in early March.

While Page MP Kevin Hogan said opinion polls were the last thing on his mind, he was happy to share his thoughts on the prime minister's popularity.

"I have no interest in polling right now, right now no one in political circles cares about polls," he said.

"I can talk about Morrison's leadership, and one of the best things he has done is form the national cabinet.

"That has crossed the political divide."

All state premiers regardless of their political persuasion have had input, which has been pragmatic.

"A lot of the decisions we make are operated by state governments," he said

Mr Hogan said bipartisanship had been the hallmark of political operations since COVID-19 broke out, and this had endeared the prime minister to the public.

"There's no partisan political stuff with the way he's running the national cabinet," Mr Hogan said.

"He is also having full briefings with the opposition leader every week.

"As he said, there has been no red or blue team here."

The PM's decision to forego the surplus was a popular call, and Mr Hogan said Australians expected a nuanced approach to welfare.

"This is unprecedented," Mr Hogan said.

"You can't expect people who have to shut their business down through no fault of their own to try and support themselves.

"The government has stepped in and given them a bridge to get through this health crisis."

While the Prime Minister is polling well now, Mr Hogan conceded the greatest challenge lies ahead.

"We want things to get back to normal as quickly as possible," he said.

"It's going to be a herculean task.

"There are consequences to what Australia and the world is doing. I can't remember a time in history where we have basically hit the pause button."

Mr Hogan has encouraged Australians to continue social distancing as they have been in recent weeks.