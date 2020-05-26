Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HERBAL HEAVEN: Chris and Amanda Giles are now offering big herbal bouquets of freshly cut herbs.
HERBAL HEAVEN: Chris and Amanda Giles are now offering big herbal bouquets of freshly cut herbs.
News

Herb farmers put a new spin on bouquets

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
26th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HERB farm has taken the ordinary floral bouquet and reimagined it into a multi-use bouquet full of freshly cut herbs.

Giles Herbs was formed by husband and wife team Amanda and Chris Giles in Bundaberg five years ago.

Ms Giles said their herbs were sent to markets in Brisbane and Melbourne and delivered to stores locally, and naturally they wrapped them like mini bouquets.

"Then I was talking with my husband and said 'I wonder if people would like a big bouquet with 13 different herb varieties so they could try all of our different herbs'," Ms Giles said.

"A lady saw it and ordered one for Mother's Day and since then I have started getting more and more orders."

HERBAL HEAVEN: Chris and Amanda Giles are now offering big herbal bouquets of freshly cut herbs.
HERBAL HEAVEN: Chris and Amanda Giles are now offering big herbal bouquets of freshly cut herbs.

Now the couple have made it a permanent offering, suggesting their freshly cut herbs be used for wedding bouquets, a boutonniere or a gift.

In the herb bouquet each bunch of herbs is wrapped separately so they can be separated and put into water for a longer life span.

HERBAL HEAVEN: Chris and Amanda Giles are now offering big herbal bouquets of freshly cut herbs.
HERBAL HEAVEN: Chris and Amanda Giles are now offering big herbal bouquets of freshly cut herbs.

Ms Giles said she was thankful for the support they were receiving.

"People just love the idea, they haven't seen it before and I feel really lucky that people have noticed it," she said.

"Everyone can do with some more help and support at the moment, especially being a small business.

"As they are the herbs are so beautiful when you cut them and have them in a little bunch. They can be used for so many different things and I just couldn't help myself, I had to create something different."

The Giles also started offering hampers for Mother's Day and after that was a success they have made them a regular offering.

To make a purchase visit Giles Herb Farm on Facebook.

bundaberg business bundaberg farmers herb farm
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The Quad’s future uncertain as funding runs dry

        premium_icon The Quad’s future uncertain as funding runs dry

        News SCU has confirmed it will not continue to fund the creative arts program in Lismore.

        Taco time: Ballina’s new Mexican obsession

        premium_icon Taco time: Ballina’s new Mexican obsession

        News Bob’s Tacos is a new entry on the Northern Rivers food scene, focusing on bringing...

        ‘Sickening crunch’: Lismore footy player’s horrifying injury

        premium_icon ‘Sickening crunch’: Lismore footy player’s horrifying injury

        Sport HE CAME out of hospital with 57 staples, six stitches and two metal plates in his...

        Northern NSW hospitals boost elective surgery capacity

        premium_icon Northern NSW hospitals boost elective surgery capacity

        News THIS is good news for any residents on the waiting list for elective surgery.