Hendra workshop: How to protect your animals from the virus

HENDRA UPDATE: Northern Rivers horse owners are invited to a free information session to help protect their beloved animals at Lismore City Hall on 18 October at 6pm.

Northern Rivers horse owners are invited to gallop into Lismore at 6pm on Wednesday October 18 to City Hall, guests can hear from experts about the best biosecurity practices for the health of their horses and family.

Guest Speakers include Local Land Services representative Dr Phil Kemsley, Zoetis animal health company representative Dr Richard L'Strange and Horse owner.

Event co-ordinator Abbie McEwan said it's a good opportunity for everyone from pony club parents and officials to farmers and equestrians to hear about the best ways to protect their animals.

"Our goal for the night is to provide horse owners with the most current information about Hendra virus,” she said.

For any further information regarding the event please phone (02)66220044.