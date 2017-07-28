Hendra diagnosis prompts biosecurity reminder

Horse owners are being urged to focus on key biosecurity hazards to ensure their equine friends are kept healthy and safe.

HORSE owners are being urged to focus on key biosecurity hazards after a recent outbreak of Hendra on the North Coast.

Local Land Services District Veterinarian, Sarah Bolton, has issued the reminder particularly for horse owners on small acreages.

"Keeping informed about common diseases such as Hendra virus, Tetanus and Strangles as well as other well-known risks to horse health including worms and toxic weeds such as Crofton Weed and Green Cestrum will help keep you and your horses safe,” Ms Bolton said.

"Being mindful of biosecurity will also reduce the possibility of a problem spreading to a neighbouring paddock.”

Under the new Biosecurity Act (July 2017) all stock owners have a responsibility to help protect NSW from biosecurity risks; it states anyone who ought reasonably to know about a biosecurity risk has a duty to prevent, eliminate or minimise that risk as far as reasonably practicable.

Dr Bolton also advises horse owners to be aware of their legal requirements regarding Property Identification Codes (PIC) and Travelling Stock Statements.

Owners of small acreages can apply for a PIC from any Local Land Services office or online at www.northcoast.lls.nsw.gov.au.

Horse owners will also need a Transported Stock Statement (TSS) in NSW if they move a horse in a vehicle from its home location to a different property.

Horse owners also need to be aware of their responsibilities for the management of Cattle Tick, of which horses are a potential carrier.

Landholders can contact their local District Veterinarian or Biosecurity Officer by contacting North Coast Local Land Services on 1300 795 299.