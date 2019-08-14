Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE: Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth Separate 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
FILE: Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth Separate 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Celebrity

Hemsworth wishes Miley health, happiness

14th Aug 2019 7:42 AM

LIAM Hemsworth is wishing his wife Miley Cyrus "nothing but health and happiness" days after Cyrus's representative announced the couple's separation.

The Australian actor, 29, posted on Instagram confirming the pair's separation and saying he won't be making comments to "any journalists or media outlets".

A representative for Cyrus, 26, said the couple decided a break was best while they focus on "themselves and careers" after less than a year of marriage.

Hemsworth, who starred in The Hunger Games films, and Cyrus have dated on and off for more than a decade. They married in December.

The representative says the pair will remain "dedicated parents to all of their animals they share".

More Stories

Show More
celebrity liam hemsworth miley cyrus relationship separation

Top Stories

    #21-30 Most Influential Women on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon #21-30 Most Influential Women on the Northern Rivers

    News A STYLISH fundraising dynamo and two burlesque dancers have made it onto the list.

    FIVE YEARS ON: The day Nimbin lost its heart to fire

    premium_icon FIVE YEARS ON: The day Nimbin lost its heart to fire

    News In the early hours of August 14, 2014, fire tore through Nimbin

    Work starts on new $7.5 million subdivision near Lismore

    premium_icon Work starts on new $7.5 million subdivision near Lismore

    Council News Construction work on the development site is under way

    'Not knowing' is the worst for families of missing people

    premium_icon 'Not knowing' is the worst for families of missing people

    News The oldest missing persons case on the Northern Rivers is 45 years