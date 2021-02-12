Hemsworth shocks diners at chicken shop

Diners at a chicken shop in Sydney got a shock when Chris Hemsworth strolled in yesterday afternoon.

Hemsworth and his trainer Luke Zocchi visited Chargrill Charlie's at Woollahra just before 4pm.

The pair spent $66 and ordered a Charlie's signature Chicken Roll, a whole BBQ Chicken, medium chips and a large Rocket Man salad.

Chris Hemsworth in Chargrill Charlie’s.

Chargrill Charlie's co-owner Ryan Sher said: "It was a pleasure welcoming Chris and Luke into our Woollahra store today. They were totally fuss-free, super friendly and great with our staff, taking photos with the team. It certainly made our day."

Thor drops into the chicken shop. Picture: Supplied

Hemsworth has recently been filming Thor: Love And Thunder at Centennial Park which is less than 1km away from the Chargrill Charlie's store they visited.

Filming is believed to have finished at the location with crew members seen dismantling the set earlier this week.

Filming location in Centennial Park. Picture: Jeremy Piper

Thor: Love And Thunder is being directed by New Zealand director Taika Waititi, who also shot the 2017 film Thor: Ragnarok.

The movie, which is the fourth Thor movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has brought a star-studded cast to Australia, including Matt Damon, Chris Pratt and Natalie Portman.

Chris Hemsworth with his personal trainer Luke Zocchi.

