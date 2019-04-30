Menu
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth do canteen duty at Byron Bay Public School.
Celebrity

Hemsworth saves the day with some nimble sushi rolls

30th Apr 2019 6:54 PM

SUPERHERO Chris Hemsworth and his glamorous wife Elsa Pataky have come to the rescue of Byron Public School today.

On a day when the school went into lockdown after a teacher was allegedly stabbed by a woman at around 7am, the Hollywood star and his wife showed up to help out in the canteen.

In a video Pataky posted on Instagram, Hemsworth can be seen making sushi rolls and cracking a few jokes.

Chris Hemsworth turns his hand to making sushi.
The glamorous couple can often be seen around town and showed true community spirit by showing up on such a traumatic day.

No doubt having the mighty Thor on your side can't be such a bad thing.

