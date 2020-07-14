Hemsworth double at Queensland holiday spot

IT was a Hemsworth double at a popular Queensland holiday spot last week.

Both Chris and Liam Hemsworth enjoyed a week-long family holiday at Double Island Point and Rainbow Beach north of Noosa.

Locals spotted the Hollywood actor brothers surfing for a number of hours at the popular beach over the weekend, while picturesque sunset photos shared by friend April Munro appear to be the perfect showcase for the region.

Chris and Liam Hemsworth with Elsa Pataky and friends Luke and April Munro at Rainbow Beach and Double Island Point. Picture: Instagram/@aprilmun

They were joined by Chris' wife Elsa Pataky and their three children - India Rose, Tristan and Sasha - as well as their friends Luke and April Munro and their kids.

The Hemsworth clan had been at their Byron Bay mega-mansion throughout COVID-19 lockdown.

"Wrapping up our first week away from home since the madness of the last few months. Was so good to get away and be in holiday mode. feeling lucky we get to holiday at all, so we squeezed every last minute out of it," April Munro wrote alongside a series of picturesque photos of the group soaking up the Queensland beaches.

Chris and Liam Hemsworth with Luke Munro at Rainbow Beach and Double Island Point. Picture:Instagram/@aprilmun

Double Island Point is a favourite holiday destination for Chris, who previously took American actor Matt Damon to the spot in 2018.

Damon was pictured at the time accepting a can of XXXX Gold beer offered by a local surfer on the beach.

Meanwhile late last year, months after Liam's split from Miley Cyrus, the brothers spent time at the nearby Makepeace Island, a private boat trip away from Noosa.

Liam Hemsworth was spotted by locals surfing at Double Island Point at the weekend. Picture: Facebook/ Shelley Treloar

In March, shortly before lockdown, Liam dined at trendy Brisbane restaurant Hellenika during an overnight stay at The Calile Hotel.

Chris has recently spoken of how lockdown has allowed him to spend more time with his family at home.

He was due to film the next instalment of the Thor movie franchise, called Thor: Love and Thunder, in Sydney, but those dates are under a cloud due to coronavirus restrictions and scheduling.