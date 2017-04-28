22°
News

Hemp seeds legalised: Local company set for mass expansion

Hamish Broome
| 28th Apr 2017 3:11 PM
Paul Benhaim, of Hemp Foods Australia, is optimistic about 2017 after finding new hemp growers.
Paul Benhaim, of Hemp Foods Australia, is optimistic about 2017 after finding new hemp growers. Digby Hildreth

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A BANGALOW business has global expansion plans following the long awaited approval of legislation today making hemp seeds legal for food consumption.

Hemp Foods Australia is the largest producer of hemp food products in the Southern Hemisphere despite hemp seeds being illegal to eat in Australia until now.

The company's founder and CEO Paul Benhaim launched the business 17 years ago after discovering the nutritional qualities of the seed.

But until today, it has only been able to sell its products domestically for skin care purposes, with a consumption warning label attached.

That has now changed with the Australia and New Zealand Ministerial Forum on Food Regulation finally giving hemp seeds the tick of approval during today's Council of Australian Governments (COAG) meeting.

It opens the flood gates for a whole new range of hemp-based foods with the use of hemp seeds in everyday food products.

Mr Benhaim has been speaking to restaurants who are planning hemp menus, large retailers who are interested in stocking its products, and a role call of household food brands which want to incorporate hemp seeds into their foods

These include everyday foods such as non-dairy milks, cereals, breads, pastas, snack bars, and sauces.

"We expect that particular part of our business to grow substantially," Mr Benhaim said.

The company is also developing a range of its own finished food products currently under development set for launch before the end of this year.

The market for Australian hemp foods is expected to quadruple in the next few years.

Globally, it is already worth $1 billion annually.

Mr Benhaim said his goal was to see hemp seeds become a mainstream part of many different food products, "not just (for) vegans, vegetarians, and body builders".

"Not only does it taste good, it's extremely nutritious for you because of its Omega 3 and Omega 6 content and highly digestible protein."

In great news for the local economy, Hemp Foods is planning to add several more people to its current 12-strong full-time workforce.

It has just finished installing seven new silos on top of its existing storage facilities, and is planning a new purpose-built facility nearby to expand even further.

The company's long-term goal is to become the world's largest certified organic supplier of hemp grain.

Mr Benhaim said he was both "very excited" plus a "little bit scared".

"We won't have long to celebrate, we have to get straight into the hard work," he said.

"Thankfully we have an amazing team which have been dedicated to this for a number of years... and we hope to expand that team as soon as we can."

The legislation change is also great news for farmers, who will benefit from new long-term supply contracts thanks to the security provided by change.

"We intent to really focus on teaching farmers how to become sustainably organic," Mr Benhaim said.

"We've got a great farming team who are based in Victoria."

Benefits of hemp seeds

- High quality, concentrated protein

- High quality 'good fats'.

- The only food to contain Omega 3 and Omega 6 oils in the most nutritional proportion.

- A natural source of B vitamins, vitamin D3, minerals and magnesium.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  hemp northern rivers business

Hemp seeds legalised: Local company set for mass expansion

Hemp seeds legalised: Local company set for mass expansion

MORE local jobs and a brand new purpose-built facility are in the pipeline following a Ministerial Forum on Food Regulation making hemp seeds legally food.

Truck driver recalls moment of crash that killed girl

Courteney Pearl Matthews, 18, leaves Lismore Local Court.

Truck driver gives evidence over crash that killed Elle

Police seek help in search for wanted man

Leslie Speeding , 37, is wanted by police.

Anybody who sights Leslie Speeding should phone Triple Zero

How you can apply for flood assistance money

FLOOD APPEAL: Marny Bonner from the Lismore Carboot Market pictured with Lismore City Councillor Eddie Lloyd, are keen to promote the appeal.

Lismore Flood Appeal assistance now available

Local Partners

Towards Zero on Eltham Road

TARGETING hotspot for speed-related crashes.

Gollan Hotel: 'We've got a few decisions to make'

Gollan Hotel Lismore. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

“At the moment, we’re still looking very positive.”

Ten things to do this week

POPULAR: The first food truck event at Byron YAC last year.

From food trucks to the Nimbin MardiGrass

Circus Oz will teach us what model citizens look like

PLAYFUL: Circus Oz's Model Citizens blends acrobatic circus with live music, lighting, physical improbability and plenty of absurdity.

Show will re-open Lismore City Hall in May

Regurgitator to rock for the Northern Rivers

FUNDRAISER: Regurgitator.

Flood reflief fundraiser by rock bands

Ten things to do this week

This week's list includes a wide variety of events, food trucks, flood fundraisers and a lecture at SCU to the Nimbin MardiGrass

New music from Bernard Fanning isn't a pity

A still from the music video for Isn't It a Pity, Bernard Fanning's first single from the album Brutal Dawn, directed by Lucy Dyson.

The video clip of his new song is visually arresting

Anthony LaPaglia steps out with new fiancee

Anthony LaPaglia.

Actor Anthony LaPaglia engaged to much younger girlfiend

Ronan Keating a dad for fourth time

Ronan Keating and Storm Keating.

Bouncing baby boy for Boyzone star

The Rock opens up about tough childhood

Dwayne Johnson.

The Rock in a hard place

Lion King remake well under way

Seth Rogen.

More Lion King remake cast members revealed

Circus Oz will teach us what model citizens look like

PLAYFUL: Circus Oz's Model Citizens blends acrobatic circus with live music, lighting, physical improbability and plenty of absurdity.

Show will re-open Lismore City Hall in May

Hinterland Charm In Clunes Village

21 Smith Street, Clunes 2480

House 3 1 1 $435,000 to...

Set in an elevated position in a quiet cul-de-sac only a short stroll from the charming hub of Clunes village, this inviting home on 1011m2 provides an excellent...

Character Cottage - Close To Town

10B Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $985,000 to...

Hidden behind a six foot privacy fence with the front gate opening to the most gorgeous white timber cottage. Across the path through the large, secure yard the...

Renovate &amp; Reap Rewards In One Of Mullums Best Streets!

21 Gordon Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 4 Auction 13th May...

This classic Mullumbimby home is in a prime position offering huge potential to improve and renovate to create a desirable character home in this most convenient...

Build in one of Byron&#39;s finest precincts

36 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Residential Land 0 0 $2,600,000 to...

Don't let this rare opportunity pass to build your dream home or subdivision (STCA) in one of the most sought after streets of Byron Bay. North facing and sitting...

Beautiful Home In Boutique Community

35/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 $795,000 to...

Situated in the elegant 'Forest Glades' complex this architecturally designed tri-level detached townhouse offers a coastal home set within lush wildlife...

Prime Beachside Investment

12/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $1,000,000 to...

Dont miss out on this opportunity to purchase a seriously good rental returner! Situated in the premier East on Byron complex, this luxury apartment is only 100m...

Village Living In Main Arm

892 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $595,000 to...

Set on 1042m2, this beautiful property offers an ideal country lifestyle in the charming, family friendly village of Main Arm. The home has recently been...

Quality Built Home Opposite Tallow Beach

14B Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

This immaculately built home is positioned directly opposite Tallow Beach where surfing, fishing, swimming or the simple pleasures of leaving your footprints in...

Character Cottage - Close To Town

10B Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $985,000 to...

Hidden behind a six foot privacy fence with the front gate opening to the most gorgeous white timber cottage. Across the path through the large, secure yard the...

Solid Home On 23.2 Acres In Tightly Held Position

256 Dingo Lane, Myocum 2481

House 3 2 5 $1,295,000 to...

Nestled at the very end of the tightly held Dingo Lane in the fast appreciating suburb of Myocum is this beautiful homestead. Privacy and nature abound, the 23.2...

Affordable rentals out of reach for North Coast residents

Rental affordability hits new crisis levels

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!