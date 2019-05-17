Hemp for horses: No, it won't get them high

Olympian equestrian trainer and Hemp for Horses distributer Eliza Priddle is excited her hemp is coming directly from Northern Rivers' based agricultural business Broadleaf Hemp.

THE most common question asked about Hemp for Horses is - will it get my horse high?

The answer is "definitely not".

Olympic equestrian trainer and Hemp for Horses distributor Eliza Priddle said people asked the question because they didn't understand the difference between marijuana and hemp.

"Hemp is a super food, where as marijuana is traditionally used to get high," Ms Priddle said.

"There is no psychoactive effect with hemp especially with what we feed the horses."

The Gold Coast-based trainer began searching for a hemp supplier when her horse was extremely itchy with Queensland Itch and finally found Broadleaf Hemp on the Northern Rivers.

"I'd used everything on her and nothing new gave her any relief so I tried the hemp oil and fed my horse hemp seed and the difference was amazing," she said.

"Within a month she had reduced her itch to almost nothing and all her hair has grown back."

She said it was the endocannabinoids in hemp which had the ability to turn on the body's endocannabinoid system, which is the body's healing system.

Hemp for Horses came about when Rosebank's Dylan Wood and Chris Fair established the new agricultural business, Broadleaf Hemp to grow hemp and jobs in the region. They were soon approached by horse trainers like Ms Priddle, seeking a supplier of hemp products for horses.

Hemp for Horses is a range of hemp balms, oils and feed for arthritis, fungal infections and Queensland Itch in horses.

Broadleaf Hemp will be exhibiting at Primex and Beef Week in Casino, where they will launch Hemp For Horses to the region's horse owners.

"The benefits are so vast," Mr Fair said.

"We were excited to learn that hemp is the ultimate nutrition for horses. Queensland Itch is an inflammation that affects nearly half of all horses from Coffs Harbour to Cairns, traditionally it has been untreatable.

"It's great for inflammation, general health for healing the gastrointestinal tract.

"It's an excellent natural soluble fibre and supplement for minerals that are deficient in our grasses like copper and zinc, so hemp is really great for general pasture feeding and grazing. The oils are good for joint performance and arthritis."

Mr Wood said he was excited about the regional prosperity that hemp represented.

"Broadleaf Hemp is proud to supply 100 per cent Australian grown hemp with no additives, fillers or GMO," he said.

"We are really wanting to talk to farmers about drought resistant crops and the benefits of hemp and regenerative farming at Primex and Beefweek as well.

"We are excited to support Australian Farmers by building the Australian hemp industry and working with Joel Orchard and the Young Farmers Network."

For more head to: www.hempforhorses.com.au or www.broadleafhemp.com.

Horse Feed Video https://youtu.be/quhzTj-VcUQ

Horse Balms Video https://youtu.be/Kx0FEyCpT3A

