Hemp Food Australia to show how 'Naturally Good' their food tastes

Samantha Poate
| 1st Jun 2017 11:11 AM
Hemp Food Australia founder and CEO Paul Benhaim.
Hemp Food Australia founder and CEO Paul Benhaim.

HEMP Foods Australia will be travelling down to Sydney this weekend to deliver their product to Australia's fastest growing trade show.

The Naturally Good Expo is Australia's go-to event for sourcing the latest healthy food, beverage, beauty and home living products and this year they will be in collaboration Fantastic Food+Drink.

Hemp Foods Australia is Bangalow's local phenomenon taking the nation by storm with their range of hemp seeds, oils and protein, all of which will be on showcase that this weekends event.

Business Development Manager at Hemp Foods Australia, Mark Pages said this is a great chance for Bangalow's local gem to introduce the nation to their sustainable and versatile products.

"We are quite excited to participate in the expo this year, particularly with the recent legislation changes around hemp being allowed to be consumed as a human nutrition product in the future," Mr Pages said.

"I think it gives us a real opportunity to showcase our products to the industry and to explain the health benefits and the nutritional benefits of hemp, which is a product that is being sold in Europe and the US for the last 15 to 20 years."

The event has grown enormously since it was launched in 2015, with the expo hosting an estimated 350 companies representing thousands of innovative brands and products currently on trend and in high demand.

Mr Pages said the business will take this opportunity to really educated, inform and present their product to the market and wider public.

"Hemp Foods really wants to showcase and educate on how interesting hemp and hemp seed can be to the industry, as well as present Hemp Foods Australia as the key company in Australia and the largest processor of hemp seed in the Southern Hemisphere," Mr Pages said.

MORE INFO:

When: June 4-5, 10am to 5pm daily

Where: ICC Sydney Exhibition Centre, Darling Harbour

Tickets: Entry to the expo is $30, with All Access passes costing $95-$225 and a Summit Pass costing $595.

Website: http://naturallygood.com.au

Lismore Northern Star

