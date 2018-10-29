Hemp Embassy president to fight drug driving charge

NIMBIN cannabis advocate Michael Balderstone will fight a charge of driving with an illicit drug in his system.

The president of the Nimbin Hemp Embassy appeared briefly before Lismore Local Court this morning and was represented by solicitor Steve Bolt.

Mr Bolt informed the court his client was pleading not guilty to the charge.

Mr Bolt also requested orders from Magistrate Jeff Linden for a brief of evidence in the matter, citing Regulation 24 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

After some discussion, police prosecutor Brett Gradisnik agreed to provide a brief in the matter within four weeks, without formal service orders.

Magistrate Linden said he would note that there was an agreement to provide the brief by then.

He adjourned the matter to November 20 to return to Lismore Local Court fix a hearing date.

Mr Balderstone was excused from appearing on the next occasion.

Asked for comment outside the court room, Mr Balderstone said he would speak once the court proceedings had concluded.

He has been an outspoken opponent of roadside drug testing.