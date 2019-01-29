Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nimbin Hemp Embassey president Michael Balderstone will fight his drug-driving charge.
Nimbin Hemp Embassey president Michael Balderstone will fight his drug-driving charge. Liana Turner
Crime

Hemp Embassy president to face drug-driving hearing

Liana Turner
by
29th Jan 2019 10:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NIMBIN cannabis advocate will face a hearing on a drug-driving charge next month.

Nimbin Hemp Embassy president Michael Taylor Balderstone was not required to appear before Lismore Local Court on Tuesday.

Mr Balderstone is facing one charge of driving with an illicit drug present in his system.

Solicitor Steve Bolt, who previously lodged a not guilty plea on Mr Balderstone's behalf, said they would be ready to proceed with the hearing.

The court has previously heard Mr Balderstone would fight the charges, but not on the "factual nature” of the allegations against him.

Magistrate David Heilpern confirmed the hearing would be held before Ballina Local Court on March 15.

drug-driving lismore local court nimbin hemp embassy northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Man allegedly threatened magistrate after bail refusal

    premium_icon Man allegedly threatened magistrate after bail refusal

    Crime HE'S expected to make a fresh application for bail when he returns to court next month.

    • 29th Jan 2019 9:00 AM
    Who else is ready for 'big school'?

    premium_icon Who else is ready for 'big school'?

    News Five-year-old Frankie is excited about starting kindergarten

    'He was choking me': man says security used excess force

    premium_icon 'He was choking me': man says security used excess force

    Crime He says he was trying to break up a fight when he was grabbed.