Hemp Embassy president to face drug-driving hearing

A NIMBIN cannabis advocate will face a hearing on a drug-driving charge next month.

Nimbin Hemp Embassy president Michael Taylor Balderstone was not required to appear before Lismore Local Court on Tuesday.

Mr Balderstone is facing one charge of driving with an illicit drug present in his system.

Solicitor Steve Bolt, who previously lodged a not guilty plea on Mr Balderstone's behalf, said they would be ready to proceed with the hearing.

The court has previously heard Mr Balderstone would fight the charges, but not on the "factual nature” of the allegations against him.

Magistrate David Heilpern confirmed the hearing would be held before Ballina Local Court on March 15.