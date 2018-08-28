‘It didn’t just save him, it transformed him’

THE mother of a little boy who underwent lifesaving surgery to disconnect one side of his brain from the other says it was the miracle they'd hoped for, and she wishes the same for another Queensland child who is court-ordered to have the same procedure.

Janelle Chirio says she hopes for the same success she's seen in her five-year-old son Hudson for another little boy - known only as child "K" - after a court ordered he undergo a hemispherectomy against his parents' wishes.

Toni and Janelle Chirio’s son Hudson underwent ‘miracle’ hemispherectomy surgery. They are pictured here with Hudson (left) and their other son, Mason.

The Supreme Court of Queensland gave the go-ahead for surgeons to carry out the radical surgery after a mixture of medications, cannabis oil and even a series of hospital-supervised religious ceremonies failed to improve the little boy's condition.

Justice Roslyn Atkinson said she "thought long and hard" about the best option for the child, aged one, who had spent all but two months of his life in hospital.

"He has the good fortune to have two parents who love him very much and who are very devoted to him and who have looked after him extremely well for the whole of his short life to date," she said in her judgment.

The boy was born with cortical dysplasia to the left hand side of his brain - a condition causing him to have frequent and severe seizures.

The seizures caused delays in his development and by the age of 11 months he had failed to hit the usual milestones.

"There has been, throughout his time in hospital, a number of traditional remedies from his parents' home country applied to (the boy) to try to improve his condition," Justice Atkinson said.

"They included treatment with holy water, which I understand is very important within their religious tradition, prayers by a monk and traditional ceremonies in which smoke has been administered to (the boy).

"No harm has been done to (the boy) through any of those treatments."

Because the seizures were only on the left side of the boy's brain, doctors felt his best option was to undergo a hemispherectomy - a procedure that would disconnect one side of his brain from the other. But his parents refused.

"That is not because they do not love their baby - they clearly do - but because they retain hope that traditional remedies might provide what might be described as a miracle cure," Justice Atkinson said.

"This is in accordance with their sincerely held religious and cultural beliefs.

"He was born with a problem. That problem is never going to entirely go away.

"There is an urgent need for this surgery to take place to prevent further deterioration in (the boy's) condition."

Janelle and Toni Chirio with their five-year-old twin boys Hudson and Mason.

Mrs Chirio said her twin sons, Hudson and Mason, suffered strokes in utero, leaving Mason with cerebral palsy and Hudson without function in 70 per cent of the left side of his brain.

The damage caused him to have up to 250 seizures a day and doctors told Janelle and her wife Toni his only hope was to disconnect the damaged side of his brain from the healthy side.

"We were told to expect Hudson to do nothing. Anything he does will be a miracle. And without the surgery, he wouldn't survive," she said.

"He is now walking, he is starting to hold a pencil. He can match colours and numbers. He is completely non-verbal but he can grab our hand and lead us to what he wants or go to the cupboard and grab what he wants.

"He can stand, he can sit, something we never ever dreamed would happen.

"Without that operation he wouldn't be here doing the things he is doing, and I can't stress that to anyone enough.

"(The surgery) didn't just save his life, it transformed his entire life."