Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
All That Glitters: Emilee Hembrow shops up a storm at a popular boutique.
All That Glitters: Emilee Hembrow shops up a storm at a popular boutique.
Fashion & Beauty

Social media star tries on 60 items at boutique

by Emily Halloran & Ryan Keen
14th Mar 2020 8:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Gold Coast social media sensation Emilee Hembrow was spotted having a spree at a fashion store this week.

The mother of two, 28, visited Robina Town Centre's latest women's clothing store Runaway Boutique on Thursday afternoon.

"Even though the requested garments were ready for her in a private styling area, she insisted she should to a full store look around and make sure nothing 'cute was missed'," a spokeswoman for the label said.

"She tried on up to 60 garments and loved the white items most.

"She spent over two hours in the store and left with four bags of garments filled with mostly form-fitting dresses that she said were going to be her go-to looks for upcoming events that she has this week."

Emilee Hembrow shops at Robina Town Centre store Runaway the Label. Picture: Tertius Pickard
Emilee Hembrow shops at Robina Town Centre store Runaway the Label. Picture: Tertius Pickard

 

Emilee Hembrow at Runaway the Label. Picture: Tertius Pickard
Emilee Hembrow at Runaway the Label. Picture: Tertius Pickard
emilee hembrow entertainment shopping

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Should music festivals go ahead amid coronavirus threat?

        premium_icon Should music festivals go ahead amid coronavirus threat?

        News ONE bit of advice is, “if you decide to go, keep at least a metre from other fans, smile at them, but no touching or kissing.”

        7 things our residents told the Bushfire Royal Commission

        premium_icon 7 things our residents told the Bushfire Royal Commission

        News THE commission heard about improvements that can be made to better prepare for and...

        Councillor hits back at ‘baseless assertions’ on holiday letting

        premium_icon Councillor hits back at ‘baseless assertions’ on holiday...

        News “DOING nothing is not an option given … how much our community is suffering due to...

        Coronavirus fears won't stop Lismore's Eat the Street

        premium_icon Coronavirus fears won't stop Lismore's Eat the Street

        News Lismore council has made a decision about tomorrow's Eat the Street