Helping out rugby-mad Fiji

BOOTS AND ALL: Charmaine Walker is hoping to take eight suitcases of rugby gear to donate to Fiji Contributed

BALLINA rugby union club is ramping up its donation drive this weekend to help gather boots and equipment to send to Fiji.

Charmaine Walker is the driving force behind the project and the Seahorses have come on board to assist her get eight suitcases overseas.

There will be bins near the bar for players and supporters to donate rugby gear when they take on Wollongbar-Alstonville at Quays Res- erve, Ballina, tomorrow.

"We ask players, families, supporters and sponsors alike to contribute where possible,” Ballina assistant coach Andrew Fraser said.

"Every dollar and item of equipment is valuable and we ask people to have a look for any gear they might have at home.”

A go-fund-me page has been created to assist Walker get the eight suitcases to Fiji.

She will visit Navutulevu village, Naboutini village and Levuka public primary school.

She will also go to a village near Lautoka and finally to Kadavu Island.

"My passion started in 2010 when I was 12 weeks pregnant with my son Taj while in Fiji and I met my son's family in Nadi for the first time,” Walker said.

"I could see that life was really tough and I wanted to make a difference and help in some way.

"I started by helping my immediate family by sending clothes, shoes, bedding etc in big striped bags on a regular basis, and would call them often to see what they needed.

"Later in 2010 we were so lucky to receive a full set of Surfers Paradise rugby union jerseys to take over.

"I also took a few sets of footy boots and balls and was very quick to realise how much the Fijians loved the sport.

"I had the privilege to meet and hand out the donated jerseys to Lautoka Rugby Club team members.”

Games tomorrow start at 1.50pm.

The Ballina club will hand over the gear to Walker on August 25.

To donate money, go to https://www.gofundme.com/my-passion-for-helping-fiji