Helping move small business into the digital age

Workshops will be held to help business get digital ready.

WORKSHOPS and seminars will be held to help small-to-medium businesses be digital ready.

They are being held in Lismore, Ballina and the Tweed from the March 13-16.

The NSW Government has launched an innovative program called Business Connect, that heavily subsidises small-to-medium businesses start or grow their business successfully. Under this program, a small business and start-up can access up to 24 hours of expert services, which include one-on-one business advisory services, seminars and workshops.

This will address a huge issue of poor digital engagement amongst small businesses in NSW and the national issue of more than 1 million businesses closing down in the last 5 years in Australia, according to the ABS. The subsidies will go a long way to help entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams and grow their businesses through innovation and digital engagement while helping create more jobs.

NetStripes has been appointed to provide specialist services in Digital Readiness and Innovation by NSW Department of Industries under the Business Connect initiative. NetStripes will be in Tweed Heads on March 13 and 14, Lismore from March 14 and 16 and Ballina on March 16 and 17 to help small businesses and start-ups with Digital Engagement & Innovation.

For more information and bookings email bc@netstripes.com or call 0426080909, or you can book online for the seminars and workshops through the links below:

Lismore - 14 to 16 March 2017

Lismore Workers Club

Lismore Seminar

Lismore Workshop

Ballina - 16 & 17 March 2017

Ramada Hotel

Ballina Workshop