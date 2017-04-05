Helping hands group supporting Lismore

North and South Lismore had extensive cleanup to do after flooding.

REPORTS are circulating online and on social media about the security of flood-help Facebook site Lismore Helping Hands and After Flood Clean Up.

Co-ordinators of the group wanted to reassure the public the recovery group was legitimate and to let them know their help was still needed.

Lismore City Councillor Elly Bird, who is one of the co-ordinators, said: "The group has moved away from a purely online social media platform to a much more co-ordinated group.”

She said the initial priority of the group was to connect people who could help, with people who needed help - and it has proven "wildly successful”.

The group has now established links with the Lismore City Council and SES, and any personal data has been removed from the Facebook site.

Details are now uploaded online, rather than posted on the Facebook site.

A centralised hub has been set up at the Lismore Train Station to co-ordinate the recovery effort.

Senior Constable David Henderson of the Richmond Local Area Command was supportive of the group and said police were aware of the allegations made about the Facebook site, and detectives were investigating.