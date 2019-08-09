Helping bring peace to families missing their loved ones

MISSING: Jeffrey Neville who was last seen in Mullumbimby on Monday, December 13, 1993.

THE pain family and friends have to endure after a loved one goes missing never ends and that's why many continue to search for answers.

Missing Persons Week highlights some of the key cases around the country in the hopes anyone with information might come forward.

Police are still appealing for information that might lead to locating Jeffrey Neville who was last seen in Mullumbimby on Monday, December 13, 1993. The now 64-year-old is described as a 173cm Caucasian with brown hair and green/hazel eyes. Mr Neville was last seen in the Mullumbimby area around December 1993. He has not made contact with family or friends since this date and there are grave concerns for his welfare.

Richmond Police District Acting Superintendent Nicole Bruce said it was important anyone who thinks they have information relating to a person's disappearance should contact police.

"National Missing Persons Week is an opportunity for us to reach out to the community to assist us in finding the loved ones that have gone missing,” Acting Supt Bruce said.

"It's certainly devastating when someone goes missing, especially when there's no reason that anyone can see at that time.”

Supt Bruce said even the smallest bit of information could lead to a family finding out the truth about their loved one's disappearance.

"I believe the not knowing is the hardest part of all,” she said. "All the things that would go through your mind about what could have happened, all the scenarios get grimmer and grimmer. So as soon as you can put those to bed it would be better.

"Certainly, people can choose to go missing but that leaves the unanswered questions for the family. If you don't want it known where you are, you certainly can tell the police and we will identify you, but we don't necessarily have to pass that on to the family.”

If you have any information that may assist police, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.