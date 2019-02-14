Help Zac through life-changing surgery

ZAC Oatley is just like most 10-year-olds; he loves to surf and doesn't want to be at school, but in a few months Zac will experience something most kids his age couldn't even imagine.

Zac was eight weeks old when his parents were told he has a severe physical disability, cerebral palsy quadriplegia dystonic, which affects his speech muscles and limits his mobility.

In July this year, Zac will have femur rotation surgery, a procedure that will allow him to straighten his legs for the first time.

"They cut his femurs, and put metal in his hips and they straighten his legs. So he has to be in recovery for six to eight weeks," his mother Crystie Oatley said.

Because he needs a lot of equipment day-to-day, she has started a Go Fund Me campaign to help cover the costs.

The $12,000 goal will go towards a high-low lift bed, hydrotherapy and adjustments to his current wheelchair.

She said the new bed and therapy would be critical to make the transition to his new position more comfortable.

"For the two months recovery we'll put Zac's new bed in our lounge room, it will take the pressure off him, and minimise his transitions for me as a carer," Mrs Oatley said.

Whilst most of Zac's everyday needs are supported by the NDIS, the wait time the family would endure to have the bed covered could be up to 12 months.

She said despite being fully self-managed the family must go through the process with the NDIS for anything worth more than $1500.

The community response has overwhelmed the Oatley family, with one cafe jumping on board to help raise funds by placing a collection tin in the store.

"It's about who you know, some people have such big hearts," Mrs Oatley said.