Help young Shari battle a rare cancer

SHARI''S BATTLE: Big brother Jacob is going dry for all of July for his sister16 year-old Shari Rose who is suffering from rare blood cancer Burkitt's Lymphoma. contributed

WATCHING his little sister go through her second round of treatment for a rare blood cancer has been the hardest thing Jacob Rose has done.

But the Lismore local is doing what he can to support 16-year-old Shari while she receives treatment for Burkitt's Lymphoma at the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane.

At the start of the month, Mr Rose Launched his Dry July campaign, Shari's Burkitt's Battle, where he and his team of eight kick alcohol for 31 days to raise funds for the Leukaemia Foundation.

"It feels really good," the 23 -year-old said.

"I guess it's the only way I can help Shari go through what she's going through ... I can't provide her treatment, I can only provide her support."

Shari grew up in Lismore but following her second diagnosis, she has had to live at the Lady Cilento Hospital since early January.

"When she was diagnosed for the second time it was very hard," he said.

"Shari's first diagnosis was in March last year and both my mum and Shari moved to Lady Cilento while the rest of us stayed behind in Lismore and carried on with day to day life to the best of our abilities.

"Her recovery is unknown at this stage, but they are treating it the best they can and hoping for the best possible results."

While Shari's Burkitt's Battle only kicked off on July 1, the original fund raising target of $1000 has already been smashed, with donation totals sitting at more than $1500.

"Every donation you get over that target is a massive goal," he said.

"We are so thankful for the ongoing support of the community."

Funds raised through Dry July go towards cancer support organisations across Australia, to help improve patient comfort, care and well being.

"You can choose from a number of foundations but I selected the Leukaemia Foundation because its so close to our family," he said.

"And they do cancer research and provide facilities and resources to cancer patients and their families.

"They have done so much for us, they gave us a place to stay during Shari's first diagnosis for the first eight months."

"I'm not much of a drinker anyway but I feel good, I feel better not drinking and I'm doing something for an awesome cause.

No stranger to fund raisers, Mr Rose raised more than $11,000 for the Leukaemia Foundation when he did the Worlds Greatest Shave for a cure.

"I plan to do it again, but fingers crossed it wont be the situation we are in now," he said.

It means a lot to raise funds for the foundation for what they've done for us and what they can do for other families."

Donate to Shari's Burkitt's battle here:https://www.dryjuly.com/teams/shari-s-burkitt-s-battle