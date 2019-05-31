Help vulnerable families this winter

Donations for the Vinnies winter appeal can be made at any of the 29 North Coast stores or the head office in Lismore. Pictured is Vinnies day co-ordinator at Lismores Magellan St store, Youness Alizadeh.

Donations for the Vinnies winter appeal can be made at any of the 29 North Coast stores or the head office in Lismore. Pictured is Vinnies day co-ordinator at Lismores Magellan St store, Youness Alizadeh. Marc Stapelberg

LIFE is becoming harder for thousands of local families as winter moves into the North Coast.

St Vincent de Paul finds many families, often with young children, live in sub-standard housing with poor insulation, struggling to put healthy food on the table and pay their rent and utility bills.

Things are even tougher for people who are homeless or at risk of becoming so.

Several thousand people between Tweed Heads and Port Macquarie are believed to be sleeping rough, living in their cars, staying in crowded households or seeking budget options such as cheaper caravan parks.

Such circumstances put women and children at particular risk, and make it very difficult for young people to keep up with schooling, meaning they drop behind their peers. This can impact on them throughout life.

Vinnies North Coast Executive Officer, Michael Timbrell said: "The North Coast has some of the worst poverty in NSW, with low average incomes, a lack of full-time jobs, high welfare dependency and limited housing options for many families and individuals".

"Local stats show that 39 per cent of households experience rental stress, which is when more than one-third of income is needed to cover rent.

"This is much higher than the state average.

"The rental vacancy rate has also dropped to less than 1.0 per cent, leaving people with little choice of alternative accommodation. This state of affairs is shocking but continues to be a reality for many people,"

Mr Timbrell said that as well as advocating for change Vinnies provides support services for a large number of people doing it tough.

"Our Winter Appeal is seeking community support to help people keep a roof over their heads and cover food and other necessities for themselves and their kids," he said.

"Last year's appeal was a great success and we urge North Coast residents to again be generous.

"Imagine what it's like to be sleeping outdoors or caring for a young family in a house without proper heating. This time of year can be especially hard for older people, many of whom have not been able to save enough for a decent retirement."

"Even many working families are struggling with the rental market and the high cost of power bills, groceries and children's expenses. This is why our conferences, or support services, need as much financial help as the community can provide."

Poverty and loneliness can also go hand in hand, Mr Timbrell said, with financial pressures leading to social isolation, which can have significant mental and physical health impacts.

Donations to the Winter Appeal can be made at any of Vinnies 29 North Coast shops or at the head office at 84 Magellan Street, Lismore. Donations are tax deductible.