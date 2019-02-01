Poisonous plant to be targeted at North Coast village

WEED FEST: Aerial view of area in Federal where the Cestrum nocturnum weed will be targetted.

FEDERAL Landcare is calling on the local community to help remove a poisonous plant that can cause liver damage, especially if the green berries are ingested.

Cestrum nocturnum is toxic to animals including cattle, sheep, horse, pigs, poultry and humans.

"The main weed we will be targeting this Sunday from 9am is Cestrum nocturnum, a vigorous plant that can out-compete other vegetation - however there are a swag of other exotics we'll harass," Federal Landcare president Angus Underwood said. "We will be weeding the area along the creek downstream from the creek crossing."

Supported by Goonengerry Landcare group as part of a NSW Environmental Trust funded grant, the event will be attended by Byron Shire Landcare community support officer Alison Ratcliffe.

"Please wear appropriate clothing, covered shoes, a hat and gloves and bring hand tools like hand saws, secateurs and loppers," Angus said. "There is shade to work under and we can knock off when it gets too intense and maybe finish with a rain dance."