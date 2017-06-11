Help to navigate the NDIS

SUPPORT GROUP: Among many things, Lifestyle Solutions helps develop independence and interests for NDIS users.

MY Choice Matters will empower people living with disability in North East NSW to get the most out of their lives and navigate the National Disability Insurance Scheme at a free workshop in Lismore on Wednesday, June 21.

My Choice Matters is an independent organisation working with people with disability to live life their way and get the most out of the changing disability system.

The NDIS will completely shift the way disability support is provided across Australia.

To register for the workshop, which will be held at the Lismore Workers Sports Club on June 21, got to the website mychoicematters.org.au