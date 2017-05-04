Help Shari with the fight for her life

FRIENDS of Shari Rose are holding a fundraiser trivia night on May 26 to raise money for her and her family.

The funds will go towards supporting the family in a tough time and help them to stay by their daughter and sibling's side through the fight for her life.

Shari Rose was diagnosed with Stage three Hodgkin's Lymphoma disease on March 23, and has since undergone aggressive chemotherapy at Brisbane's Lady Cilento Hospital.

Event organiser Wendy Longmuir said the event is shaping to be an awesome night full of laughs and fun at the Lismore Showground.

"There will be activities between each round of trivia, with plenty of prizes to be won," Ms Longmuir said

"Every little contribution helps and the family are so extremely grateful for the love and support from the entire community."

There will be a $5 BBQ and attendees are encouraged to bring a plate of salad or a dessert to share.

First in best dressed with a table of 8 people costing $100.

To confirm your booking or donate to the cause contact Wendy at 0427 597 945