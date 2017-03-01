Help save our national heritage and icons

Book cover of Remnants of Gondwana - A natural and social history of the Gondwana rainforests of Australia.

COMMUNITY groups across the Northern Rivers are being encouraged to apply for grants in the government's Community Heritage and Icons Grants program.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said the grants were between $2,500 and $10,000.

The grants are available to support community engagement and awareness raising activities that promote places on Australia's National Heritage List.

Mr Hogan said the Northern Rivers currently has one national heritage listed site - Gondwana Rainforests of Australia on a list that includes 106 other items such as:

Kakadu National Park, NT



Norfolk Island



Australian Convict sites across various states

Mr Hogan said the grants are part of the Coalition Government's $1.4 million commitment to provide opportunities for local community groups to promote the heritage values and stories of places recognised on Australia's National Heritage List.

"Our heritage contributes to our sense of place, community and personal wellbeing, it informs us about where we have come from and who we are, and is fundamental to our national identity,” he said.

The National Heritage List records the national story and protects places so they continue being part of our shared heritage.

Some of the places on the list are not well known and the program is designed to help more people engage with these places and understand their importance and values.

The types of activities available for support through the program may include:

development of signage, brochures and pamphlets

development of web content, smart phone applications or virtual tours

development of interpretive heritage trails and walks.

Local community organisations interested in the conservation, promotion, and awareness raising of places on Australia's National Heritage List are strongly encouraged to apply.

Applications for funding are open until March 23 2017.

Further information about Community Heritage and Icons Grants, including the application guidelines and application form, is available at www.environment.gov.au/heritage/grants-and-funding/community-heritage-icons-grants/2016-17