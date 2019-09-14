Help restore the Big Scrub along Wilsons River

JOIN THE CAUSE: Rous County Council bush regeneration team from left Yusuke Koda, Curtis Massey and Angel Marotte.

FIND YOUR gloves and clear your calendar to help to restore the banks of the Wilsons River this Big Scrub Rainforest Day.

Rous County Council is calling on the community to help replenish critically endangered rainforest by planting 1000 trees at the Wilsons River tidal pool on Friday.

A partnership between Rous and Big Scrub Landcare, the morning aims to restore the Big Scrub while providing valuable information for residents on how to create healthy vegetated riverbanks.

Tree planting will be followed by a free barbecue brunch and a guided walk.

The field day is part of the 2019 Big Scrub Rainforest Day and is open to landholders, students and members of the general community.

Participants will have the opportunity to review nearby restoration work and learn how to establish endemic natives in frost and flood affected areas, while effective, best practice weed control and bush regeneration methods will also be discussed.

Managed by the region's bulk water supplier Rous County Council, the Wilsons River tidal pool project aims to protect water quality in the river while improving agricultural productivity and biodiversity.

Rous's natural resource management coordinator Anthony Acret said the field day is a unique opportunity to see broad scale bush regeneration first hand.

"In partnership with landholders along the Wilsons River, we have been linking restoration projects between Lismore and Boatharbour Nature Reserve, which is one of the last significant remnants of lowland subtropical rainforest in the region,” he said.

"Every kilometre of riverbank replanted brings us closer to cleaner water at the source and a natural process that improves drinking water.

"As part of the 2019 Big Scrub Rainforest Day, this is an opportunity to bring the community together and encourage careful stewardship of the land.”

The Wilsons River tidal pool planting site is located 3.5km north of Lismore on Bangalow Road, near the Lions Car Park.

Tree planting starts at 8.30am, and will be followed by a barbecue brunch at 10.30am and an hour-long guided walk at 11am.

A shuttle bus will be provided from the meeting point at Lions Car Park.

Bookings are essential and can be made by calling Rous County Council on 6623 3800 or by emailing council@rous.nsw.gov.au.

The 2019 Big Scrub Rainforest Day features 16 activities across four days and includes a second community tree planting, guided rainforest walks, science and ecology talks and activities for the whole family.

Visit www.bigscrubrainforest.org for the full program.