Help reinvigorate your home

DIVERSIFYING BUSINESS: Casino's Reuse Furniture and Collectables now offers household furniture and decor for hire alongside the wedding hire and goods sales. Jacqueline Munro

SINCE relocating to Casino from Murwillumbah in September last year, Rani Neil been busy.

She is balancing running her Walker St business Reuse Furniture and Collectables alongside implementing her new ideas as part of Casino Chamber of Commerce.

As if she wasn't busy enough, Ms Neil has since expanded and diversified her business to include both wedding and household decor hire into her business plan.

With furniture and decor to suit any style or condition house, Ms Neil said locals can hire furniture and decor to fully equip your home, all for an affordable price.

"I sat back and thought, I have a whole household of furniture and decor I'm not using, why not start hiring it out to help people to improve the look of their homes," she said.

"When you're trying to sell your house, you want it to look the best it possibly can in photographs. Of course, when you have a bare home with no furniture, the photos of those houses look pretty drab," she said.

"But if you fill it with some furniture and wonderful interior design, you are showing the buyer the potential the house has, rather than just highlighting the home's flaws."

Ms Neil said there were plenty of reasons why people may need to hire furniture, rather than simply selling a property.

"You may have visitors coming, or family visiting, and you need to sort of upscale your furniture to make your home nicer," she said.

"Or perhaps you need some furniture or props for a wedding. A lot of times, people only need a little extra furniture or decor for a short period of time, and they have to go and buy it. It's a waste of money for them.

"Hiring furniture and decor is a much more affordable way than simply buying an item for full price and having to sell it for much less a short time later."

Ms Neil said while she has designated household furniture and decor for hire, she likes to "mix up" her designs, and any stock within the Reuse store can be hired.

Ms Neil said she has run wedding hire for a 'little while', but has only recently launched the decor hire business.

"I'm still quite new to the area, and I'm trying to offer some more services which just aren't available here in Casino," she said.

"I want to fill in the gaps and try to give people an affordable, local option."