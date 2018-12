POLICE are seeking community assistance to help find Darryl Gamero, who has been reoprted as missing.

Darryl is 30 years old and from Gladstone, Queensland, and was last seen in Nimbin on December 3.

Darryl has blonde, collar length hair, no tattoos and scars on his right arm.

Missing man Darryl Gamero.

He does not have a mobile phone and is known to use payphones.

If you see Darryl please contact Lismore police on 6626 0599 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 Police reference is E69827556.