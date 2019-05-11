Help plant a thousand trees and enjoy the music

CHORALE: The men of Mullumgrad form this Russian-singing choir, despite the fact none of them speak the language or has any Russian ancestry.

CHORALE: The men of Mullumgrad form this Russian-singing choir, despite the fact none of them speak the language or has any Russian ancestry.

THE 9th Mullum Music Festival Tree Planting event has confirmed artists Bethany Jolly, Blind Mouth, MMF 2018 Youth Mentorship winners Loose Content and Mullumgrad's own Dustyesky Russian Choir.

Blindmouth are a four-piece indie alt rock band from Mullumbimby fusing rock, jazz, punk and blues with rich three-part harmonies to make for an interesting and diverse live show, featuing their debut EP, What Have I Done, released early this year.

Bethanie Jolly's folk style is coloured with splashes of old time blues and deeply moving soul. Her captivating music, often performed with lilting harmonies and dazzling fiddle, will leave you swooning for the sun, the moon, the land and the heart.

Loose Content were the winners of the 2018 Mullum Music Festival in the band category.

The local three-hander is comprised of Milla Stewart-Long, Sam Sanders and Aquila Tranz Porter, and they're all 13 or 14 years of age.

And then there is Dustyesky.

The 28 men from Mullumbimby share beers and sing Russian songs. Performing in four-part harmonies, their repertoire features the Russian National Anthem, Orchy Chornye, The Red Army Is The Strongest and Kalinka.

This Sunday's event will see more than 1000 trees planted by the Mullum Music Festival and Brunswick Valley Landcare teams.

Take drinking water and wear gloves, long sleeves and long pants, with protective shoes. Be prepared for possible wet weather. Trees will be provided and laid out ready for planting at the site.