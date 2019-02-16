Help out of the blue for farmers and cattle during fires

GENEROUS: From left: Compression Against Depression rider Ray Payne, Nationals candidate for Lismore Austin Curtin, Compression Against Depression organiser Nicky Ramone, Boyd's Baling owner Darryl Boyd and Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan.

GENEROUS: From left: Compression Against Depression rider Ray Payne, Nationals candidate for Lismore Austin Curtin, Compression Against Depression organiser Nicky Ramone, Boyd's Baling owner Darryl Boyd and Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan. Jacqueline Munro

THERE is a glimmer of hope for Tabulam farmers who have lost all of their feed with life-saving hay being delivered to help feed livestock.

The hay was organised by Compression Against Depression (CvD), and delivered by Goolmangar business Boyd's Baling yesterday morning.

CvD founder and organiser Nicky Ramone said the annual social motorcycle ride helps to raise funds in order to improve positive mental health for the region.

Mr Ramone said the idea for a hay run came in response to the drought, and funds raised from last year's charity ride had been used to purchase hay to deliver to drought-affected towns such as Walgett, Pilliga and the Gilgandra area.

GENEROUS: Compression Against Depression and Boyd's Baling have partnered to help provide more than 25 bales of hay for Tabulam farmers to feed their livestock. Jacqueline Munro

Then as soon as he heard news about the Tabulam fires, he knew he had to help again.

"The irony is most of the hay we delivered out west was grown near Tabulam, and now we're seeing all of that feed is gone,” he said.

"The drought and fires have now come to our own backyard. It's at our front door.

"It's happening in our community and we need to help.”

Mr Ramone said when he "put out feelers” to see if he could arrange someone to transport the hay, Boyd's Baling owner Darryl Boyd was "in touch straight away and ready to help”.

"He was straight on the phone offering to help,” Mr Ramone said.

Nationals candidate for Lismore Austin Curtin said Mr Boyd should be commended for his selfless efforts.

"Darryl has been doing amazing things throughout all of this,” he said.

"Not just today, but for the past few months. He has donated his time and his truck to help support struggling farmers, even before these fires happened.

"I don't think the community can thank him enough for all of the work he has done.”

Boyd's Baling owner Darryl Boyd is an extremely humble man and was quick to deflect the praise.

"There have been a lot of other people in Tabulam who have just banded together and helped each other out,” he said.

"Doing this, well, it's the least I can do.”

The hay has been delivered to a holding point in Casino, and will be distributed over coming days to farmers in need by Tabulam Rural Agents.