Help native animals raise their young, install nesting boxes

WITH so many old growth trees being removed from our landscapes, leaving wildlife competing for scarce sites, WIRES is encouraging the community to make nest hollows for natives to shelter and raise their young.

Birds such as parrots, rosellas, kookaburras and most owls rely on hollows to lay eggs and raise chicks.

Possums, gliders, microbats and antechinus also need hollows and some animals prefer multiple sites to rotate and avoid predators.

Parrots in hollow. Melanie Barsony

It takes many decades for trees to grow large enough to have suitable nest spaces.

Space is even more critical now that the introduced Indian Mynahs are increasing dramatically in numbers in the Northern Rivers. They also use nest hollows and aggressively drive out native birds.

Possum box. Sharon McGrigor

Now is a really good time of the year to install nesting boxes, ahead of August and September, when birds become serious about identifying nesting locations for spring.

Consider buying or building your own nest boxes to provide additional options for native birds and wildlife.

There are many websites that provide habitat box designs, and while different species will prefer different sized boxes, they will make do with what is available so don't let this deter you - every nest boxput out into the local habitat is likely to provide a home for someone.

A safe place for parents to raise their young will save many baby birds and animals and ensure a harmonious living environment for humans as well.

Local Mens' Sheds will often build and sell nest boxes, or search the following websites for nest box plans: WIRES, Birds in Backyards, Birdlife Australia or Wildlife Queensland. For further information call WIRES Northern Rivers hotline (66 281898).

WIRES - https://www.wires.org.au/wildlife-info/wildlife-factsheets/wildlife-nest-boxes

Birds in Backyards - http://www.birdsinbackyards.net/Nest-Box-Plans

Wildlife Queensland - http://wildlife.org.au/wp-content/uploads/2015/11/nestbox_instructions.pdf

Birdlife Australia - http://www.birdlife.org.au/images/uploads/education_sheets/INFO-Nestbox-technical.pdf

Boobook nest box. Deb Pearse

An all-volunteer organisation, WIRES relies heavily on the generosity of caring people for support. All donations $2 and over are tax deductible. Now is also a great time to join WIRES and start learning to be a wildlife rescuer. Our 24-hour hotline is for all rescue, advice or membership calls in the Northern Rivers - call 6628 1898 or go to http://wiresnr.org/Helping.html to find out how you can help.