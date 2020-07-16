Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Art organisations are providing funding to ensure live music can start post COVID-19.
Art organisations are providing funding to ensure live music can start post COVID-19.
News

Help on the way as arts organisations band together

Adam Daunt
16th Jul 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Regional Arts Network has reaffirmed it’s support to help the arts and culture scene in light of the coronavirus pandemic continuing.

The regional arts network is a collective of regional art associations, including Arts Northern Rivers, which is dedicated to providing opportunities for aspiring and established artists in many creative fields.

Elizabeth Rogers, CEO for Regional Arts NSW, said the coronavirus pandemic had strengthened rather than weakened their resolve to help the industry.

“The Regional Arts Network of NSW is a unique model for cultural service delivery which remains vital across regional NSW. The collective and strategic response to the regional arts sector during the COVID-19 crisis has amplified the Network’s commitment to supporting cultural development opportunities in the regions they serve.”

Speaking previously to The Northern Star, Arts Northern Rivers said it was looking into creating live performance opportunities for artists in the area.

SEE MORE: WHY IS THE NORTHERN SUCH A HUB FOR CREATIVE TALENT

Local bands have previously said the local arts scene needs more opportunities for bands to hone their craft.

SEE MORE: LISMORE MUSIC SCENE STRUGGLING

Arts Northern Rivers have already begun to act on their promise by securing significant funding for the sector.

“In addition to the micro grants program, which allowed us to provide over $15,000 in small grants to support our creative community, we have subsidised professional development packages and secured funding to assist the music sector through a showcase and development project once restrictions ease,” Arts Northern Rivers Executive Director, Peter Wood said.

“These responses highlight the value of locally based regional arts development organisations like Arts Northern Rivers to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our community.”

northernriversarts northernriverscommunity northernriverscoronavirus northernriversmusic regional arts network
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your new digital edition of The Northern Star has arrived

        premium_icon Your new digital edition of The Northern Star has arrived

        News A NEW and exciting addition has arrived on our homepage, jam-packed with lots of great features.

        Forensic examination of skeletal remains could take 'weeks'

        premium_icon Forensic examination of skeletal remains could take 'weeks'

        News Police have found skeletal remains in bushland in Byron Bay

        Ballina murder case delayed amid legal confusion

        premium_icon Ballina murder case delayed amid legal confusion

        News Bryson Larsen-Tai, 18, is charged with the murder of Jesse Vilkelis-Curas.

        Burnouts on Lismore oval lead to two arrests

        premium_icon Burnouts on Lismore oval lead to two arrests

        News POLICE said the pair seemed to be affected by drugs or alcohol but they refused to...