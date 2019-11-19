HELP NEEDED: The locals left devastated by the fires

A number of fundraisers have been launched to support families who have lost everything.

SEVERAL local families have been left homeless and their possessions destroyed in the wake of the bushfires which have ravaged north eastern NSW.

But in the midst of the chaos, community spirit has shone through.

A number of fund raising efforts via Gofundme.com have been launched to support those families who have lost everything.

Here a list of fundraisers for families affected in the broader Coffs Harbour region.

Have we missed a fundraiser? Send the details to editorial@coffscoastadvocate.com.au

Help the Armstrong Family

Dane and Kath Armstrong along with their two young daughters lost everything after the Nana Glen home they were renting was destroyed by the Liberation Trail fire.

The property is owned Troy and Verne Saville, who operate the Coffs Harbour Butterfly House.

Troy and Verne have since thanked the firefighters and volunteers for their efforts, and have asked the community to dig deep for the Armstrong family.

Kath is a staff member at the Butterfly House while Dane is a former butterfly keeper.

Friends of the family have launched a Gofundme campaign and are hoping to raise funds for the family so they can build a cabin and have the rubble removed from the property.

Make a donation here.

Emergency Bushfire Relief for Barry

Amanda Blunsdon has launched a Gofundme.com campaign for her father Barry who lost his home near Nambucca to the ranging NSW fires.

Amanda said Barry, who is completely blind and living on a disability pension, and his wife Julie were told to evacuate 20 minutes before the flames reached the property on November 8.

The entire property was reduced to ashes.

The property near Nambucca Heads was completely destroyed.

Thankfully, the couple were insured.

Amanda is hoping to gather some emergency funds to help the couple with essential supplies as they get back on their feet.

Make a donation here.

Trev's Bushfire Recovery

Trevor Bailey, who lives in the Bowraville area, managed to just save his house - but the fire took out all of his water tanks and shed, containing his tractor, ride on mower and other tools he needs to live in the bush.

His friend, Kyles Woodbury, has set up a Gofundme.com campaign to help the pensioner purchase new tanks an a tractor to help keep the fire hazards away from the house.

Trevor Bailey needs help to keep the fire near Bowraville from affecting his home.

"There are smouldering trees everywhere and the conditions are not looking good," she said.

"He now has no water to fight it with, the creek is dry and the tanks have melted.

"(Trevor) is a kind and generous soul who has helped many over the years."

Make a donation here.

Help for woodworking artist Ian Watson

Friends and family have so far raised an incredible amount for local woodworking artist Ian Watson, who not only lost his Nana Glen home of the last 30 years, but also his livelihood.

Tonnes of rosewood stumps and roots that he has collected from the Dorrigo plateau over the last three decades have been destroyed.

Ian used these stumps to create artistic pieces which are treasured by many and have been exhibited in local and interstate galleries.

Ian Watson amid the rubble of his home.

Ian's Ellems Quarry Rd home was not insured and needs funds to build a shed with a concrete slab and basic amenities in which he can live and work.

"Your support would be much appreciated to help the Nana Glen community assist Ian to rebuild on the land where he raised his three children and to return to earning an income."

Make a donation here.

Support for Sian and Alessandro

Sian Whitewolf and her two children have been left homeless and without possessions after the bushfires wiped out the South Arm property they were renting.

Sian had just been married a month earlier, but her English husband Alessandro has been overseas since. The plan was to reunite at Christmas to start their lives together, and the family is now struggling to afford him a ticket home.

The South Arm property was obliterated.

The family was not insured.

A friend has set up a GoFundMe page to help Sian's family get back on their feet and to bring Alessandro home.

Make a donation here.

Sian Whitewolf and her family have been left homeless.

