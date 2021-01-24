Help Margaret: Do you know who the lady in this photo is?

Do you know the person in this image? Victorian resident Margaret Fava is trying to solve the mystery.

Margaret Fava, a resident from Bacchus Marsh, 50km north west of Melbourne, bought the photo from an op shop in her hometown in December.

The image is 45cm (18 inches) wide by 53cm (21 inches) in height.

"I saw it at the Bacchus Marsh Salvos op shop, and I said to the manager: 'I have to buy it'," she said.

"She's just beautiful."

"At the shop they had no idea, it could have come locally, from Melbourne or from another Salvos store.

"I guess the image is from the 1950s or maybe a bit earlier."

Intrigued by the image, Mrs Fava discovered a sticker at the back of the frame:

The sticker from a Ballina framing business at the back of Margaret Fava's portrait photo of a mystery lady.

This motivated Mrs Fava to go online and ask about it at Ballina social media pages.

"Someone online said Mr Page used to have a framing business in Ballina, but apparently he has now retired and he is caravaning around Australia," she explained.

The situation only got more intriguing when two or three people commented online saying the person in the image could have the same surname as Mrs Fava.

"Someone said online 'this is one of the Fava girls from Ballina," she said.

"My surname is Fava by marriage, and it's a Maltese surname, but I am positive there is no relation, we have no known relatives in Ballina.

"Apparently there were three sisters in Ballina back then with Fava as surname.

"If that's the case, it would be very spooky."

This is not the first time the Victorian woman has tracked down family memorabilia.

Mrs Fava found a portrait of another woman, a bride, at an op shop in Bendigo four months ago, and she ended up being a bride from Townsville, from a wedding that occurred in 1948.

"A man contacted me from Townsville, Bill. The woman in the photo was his wife's mother, nobody knew what had happened to that photo, the lady in the image had just passed away, so I sent the photo to them," she said.

"I'd love a similar outcome for this image."

If you have any information about this image, please email northernstar@news.com.au or contact us on 02 66 200 591.