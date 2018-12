Please help a family in need by donating to the Adopt-a-Family Christmas Appeal.

CHRISTMAS can be a difficult time for families doing it tough - but this year you can brighten their lives by supporting the Adopt-A-Family for Christmas Appeal.

Helping is easy, simply source gifts, hampers or food to donate to a family in need listed here.

Call the welfare agency or charity on the number listed and make a differnce this Christmas to a local family.