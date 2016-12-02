All Maddie wants for Christmas is a kidney transplant

HELP MADDIE: A fundraiser is being held to help for Maddie Collins, 12, to go to the US for a desperately needed kidney transplant.

A LIFESAVING kidney transplant in the US is the best hope for a little girl who has been battling a severe kidney disease since she was nearly five years old.

Since her first diagnosis, Maddie Collins, 12, has been battling for her health and has gone through the trauma of a first kidney transplant and now requires another transplant.

Her aunt Amanda Collins, said with only a two per cent chance of finding a matching kidney in her native New Zealand, Maddie's family and friends in the Northern Rivers region are holding a special fund-raiser to help her overcome Nephrotic Syndrome.

"The estimated cost that has been received for this is $350,000 and there is urgency around her having the transplant as soon as possible," she said.

"Her health is deteriorating and the quality of life she is living with having to be hooked up to the dialysis machine every day is not the way a child should have to live."

Ms Collins said the outlook for Maddie from having another transplant is very encouraging.

"Currently Maddie is on full-time dialysis which is 12 to 14 hours a day, sometime she on an extra two hours ...and her health is not good," she said.

"Her specialists saying the success rate from a second transplant are very high and they have the evidence of many people going on to live full lives."

Ms Collins said the event has some great auction prizes including a woman's bicycle, accommodation at Angourie Resort and Rainbow Beach, a Pro-blender, and an Akubra hat as well as lucky door and raffle prizes.

She said any donations would be gratefully accepted if people are unable to attend.

Deatils - Sunday lunch and auction at la Cucina di Vino, 2 Martin St, Ballina, on 4 December 2016 from noon to 3pm. Ticket are $50 per person. RSVP 6618 1195.