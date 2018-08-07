Help Lismore business owner retire

Darryl Clark is closing the doors on McKenzie's Outdoors 'n' Disposals after years of operating in the Lismore CBD.

Darryl Clark is closing the doors on McKenzie's Outdoors 'n' Disposals after years of operating in the Lismore CBD. Marc Stapelberg

THERE'S only one thing in the way of Darryl Clark's retirement, his Lismore shop is full of stock to sell.

Mr Clark, 66, and wife Desley have run McKenzie's Outdoor and Disposals on Keen St for more than 17 years but due to buyer disinterest the couple are forced to have an undefined closing-down sale so Mr Clark can enter the next phase of his life and finally put his feet up.

"It's been on the market for 18 months,” Mr Clark said.

"We have to get rid of all this stock before we vacate the place and leave it empty.

"We don't know when we will be officially closing... I wish it was tomorrow to be honest. A lot of customer have come in and said they are sorry to see us go, but when you can't sell the business you haven't got a lot of options.”

He said while keeping afloat had been a struggle at times, the Clarks were closing McKenzie's because Mr Clark wanted to retire.

"I'm at the age where I've had enough,” he said.

"I don't want to sit around here struggling to pay the rent and rates and waiting for the next flood, it's not fun.”

While the 2017 March flood saw the water level reach 1.5m in the McKenzie's building, Mr Clark said they managed to save all of their stock from ruin.

"We were lucky,” he said.

"The hardest part was putting all of the stock back down, that took us about 11 days.

"The flood will come again it's a matter of whether it's another 40 years, four years or four months ... it's the biggest threat to small business here.

"Council is talking about planning to put a canal though out through the south there. Which won't stop a big flood from coming into the CBD, but if they can divert the water, it would make things easier and give people enough time.”

When he gets to officially retire, Mr Clark looks forward to more fishing, gardening and spending time with his extended family.

"It's an unusual sort of feeling to be close to retirement,” he said.

"I've been here in Lismore all my life... I've enjoyed working in the local community and have done for nearly 50 years.

"It's been great to work with Desley too. It is good to see new businesses are still opening and people are giving it a go like we did.”