SES call for dedicated 'flood watchers'

SES and police emergency crews move through the centre of Lismore looking for people in need of evacuation. Marc Stapelberg

IF YOU live in the upper catchment areas, the NSW State Emergency Service needs your help, and your social media skills.

SES Richmond Tweed region community engagement co-ordinator Janet Pettit said the SES are looking for people who can volunteer during a flood event to send in photographs in order for the units to share current information with locals on social media.

"The idea of flood spotting has been around forever. Our local units already have people who phone in from upper catchment areas," she said.

"But we are also looking for people who are happy to help and feel comfortable sending us photographs so we can keep the communities downstream informed with up-to-date real-time photographs."

Ms Pettit said the idea came out of the post-2017 flood forums, with the community calling out for more information in a timely manner.

"We're trying to expand on this idea of flood spotters in a social media savvy world," she said.

"This social media initiative will add to the old fashioned, tried and true way to warn and inform people."

Ms Pettit said the organisation is looking for residents who live in the upper catchment areas to sign up as flood spotters to send in photographs via social media, meaning interested participants needed to be confident in posting on Facebook and be happy to be a liaison between local SES and the community.

Ms Pettit said the SES are especially looking for flood spotters in areas such as; Coffee Camp, Goolmangar, Blakebrook, The Channon, Keerrong, Jiggi, Carwongla, Larnook, Rock Valley, Tuncester, Eltham, Repentance Creek, Clunes, Corndale, Rosebank and Numulgi.

If you would like to help, please call Janet on 0407 261 359 or email janet.pettit@one.ses.nsw.gov.au.