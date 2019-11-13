Help give relief to bushfire victims

CORPORATE Australia, including Australia Post and News Corp, has thrown its weight behind appeals to help communities devastated by the bushfires.

Australia Post has announced the public can make over-the-counter donations at its outlets nationwide to the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

The money is going towards Red Cross volunteers providing psychological first aid, working at evacuation centres and helping to connect loved ones.

An Australian Red Cross specialist personnel helps somebody affected by bushfires.

News Corp yesterday made donations to two bushfire relief appeals:

■ $25,000 to the Red Cross fund supported by Australia Post and News Corp's Pride of Australia awards which recognise inspiring community service by everyday heroes, and;

■ $25,000 to the Woolworths-supported Salvation Army Disaster Appeal.

To donate to The Salvation Army appeal, go to salvationarmy.org.au, call 13 SALVOS (13 72 58) or donate at any Woolworths' checkout.

NSW Rural Fire Service crews mop up after a grass fire impacted a property on Fourth Avenue, Llandilo, west of Sydney, Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Parts of NSW face catastrophic bushfire danger on Tuesday, with residents in bushland areas told to leave early rather than wait for fresh fires to start. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING

News Corp Australia's community ambassador Penny Fowler said she hoped the contribution would make a difference to those affected.

"This is an extremely devastating time for many across our community and we hope this contribution makes a difference in these tough times," she said.

"I encourage you all to share your support and donate."

Australia Post is also matching employee donations of up to $200 per annum and the organisation is offering free mail redirection services to people who have had to leave their homes as a result of bushfires.

A National Parks crewman fights a blaze at Koorainghat, part of the Hillville fire near Taree, in the Mid North Coast region of NSW, Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Parts of NSW face catastrophic bushfire danger on Tuesday, with residents in bushland areas told to leave early rather than wait for fresh fires to start. (AAP Image/Darren Pateman) NO ARCHIVING

Other businesses raising their hands to help include Woolworths with a $500,000 donation to The Salvation Army's appeal, the NRMA and Crown resorts, which also donated $50,000 to the Australian Red Cross.

The St Vincent de Paul Society is providing food, clothing, financial assistance and essential items to people who have had to evacuate or lost their homes.

The team is also raising money through its Vinnies Bushfire Appeal and welcomes donations over the phone (13 18 12) and through its website.

"Your donated funds will help right now, as well as over the long weeks and months of recovery," said St Vincent de Paul Society NSW CEO Jack de Groot.