Help for women to leave violent relationships

WOMEN who are prevented from leaving violent relationships in our region due to economic and social dependence have just been issued with a get out of jail card.

Northern Rivers Community Legal Centre is one of 300 organisations to receive a $50,000 Social Investment Grant from Community Sector Banking for an innovative project designed to help family violence survivors regain their financial independence.

The funds are to be provided by Community Sector Banking, to fund a three day a week advocacy service, Walking Together, for women who find themselves with debts preventing them from moving on with their lives.

The service will be funded for 12 months and will provide material for a "procedures manual” that can be used by volunteers in community organisations helping a potential 20 000 women escape violence across the country.

Head of relations for Community Sector Banking, James Barron, congratulated Northern Rivers Community Centre on their strong application when the cheque was handed over this Thursday in The Lismore Quad. The announcement coincided with Human Rights week in the hope of educating the community about financial abuse.

"The legal centres application was one of the best we received and really does go to the core and purpose of what our social investment grants program is all about,” he said.

Northern Rivers Community Legal Centre has been in existence since 1996 and provides access to quality legal information, advice, advocacy and education in order to achieve social justice for all, including animal and environmental protection.

In relation to domestic and family violence (DFV) and homelessness, it provides help in liaising with creditors on behalf of family violence victims, such as banks, energy and telecommunications providers.

Acting Care Manager at the centre, Hayley Foster said "80 per cent of women suffering from DFV suffered economic and financial abuse. Assisting women with their utilities and putting systems in place with service providers enabled them to find safety.”

Aboriginal domestic violence support worker Marie Anne Brown said many women leave "abusive relationships with nothing and have not a clue as to how to pay a bill.”

"With more talk about it we make sure it does not remain a secret,” she said.

Community Sector Banking is the not-for-profit banking specialist for more than 13,000 organisations; it's a joint venture between Bendigo Bank and the Community 21 consortium of not-for-profit organisations.