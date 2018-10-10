Help for CBD businesses 'may be illegal', says councillor

A LISMORE councillor caused lively debate at last night's council meeting when he suggested plans to provide rate relief for CBD businesses could be illegal.

The council was last night considering a motion to provide $246,600 in financial assistance to inner CBD business ratepayers.

Of this, $96,400 is to be funded from the special rate variation (SRV) for business promotion.

But Cr Greg Bennett said the SRV funds were collected from inner and outer CBD businesses and he doubted it was legal to hand that money out to individual property owners.

"Council has dipped their hand into the pool,” he said.

"I have a problem with it just going to the CBD landowners because it's a gift, not a rate refund... I am still dubious about the legality as it should be given to everyone proportionally.”

Mayor Isaac Smith said he took exception that Cr Bennett was questioning the impunity of the work and the reputation of council staff in this matter.

The council's finance and governance manager, Rino Santin, said according to the Office of Local Government, the council was within the provisions of the Local Government Act.

"They advised us that based on the mayoral minute and the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal special rate variation for business promotion, that council's actions were within the conditions of approval,” he said.

It was the first council meeting for the new general manager, Shelley Oldham.

During the public access period, real estate agent and Lismore Chamber of Commerce & Industry member Paul Deegan continued his campaign to make the CBD more viable, sustainable and competitive.

"For the benefit of the new general manager, of the 107 Local Government Areas in NSW we are number six in terms of business rates,” he said.

"Sydney is number one and we come in sixth after massive cities like Newcastle and Wollongong.”

Mr Deegan has been constantly attending meetings and said council needs to focus on supporting, not driving business away from the CBD

After a vocal debate, councillors Bill Moorhouse, Neil Marks, Gianpiero Battista, Darlene Cook, Elly Bird and Mayor Smith voted for the motion, which was carried.