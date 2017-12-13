Help find Kaos, the Siberian husky missing for two weeks

COME HOME: Daniel Cornelius with Aleu, the partner of missing Kaos.

COME HOME: Daniel Cornelius with Aleu, the partner of missing Kaos. Susanna Freymark

TWO weeks ago Tabitha Cornelius was at her mother, Bernadette Cornelius's house in the Woodburn-Evans Head area when she let the family's two huskies out into the yard to go to the toilet.

Five minutes later Tabitha called them back in.

The female Siberian Husky Alue trotted into the house but two-year-old Kaos was nowhere to be seen.

"Mum thought he was chasing a frog,” Tabitha said.

They searched the neighbourhood.

"He's wandered twice and always come back,” Tabitha said. "He heads up to Grandma's house.”

Tabitha and her brother Daniel Cornelius were so concerned they listed Kaos on the Australian Missing Dog Register.

"We tried a drone over the paddock,” Daniel said, to scour the nearby cane fields.

"Even if he's dead somewhere, we want to know,” Tabitha said.

Because of the breed, the Cornelius family are worried someone has taken Kaos.

He is worth about $800, they said.

"He's super friendly,” Daniel said. "And a bit of a cry baby.”

Daniel Cornelius with Aleu. Their other husky Kaos is missing from the Woodburn Evans Head area. Susanna Freymark

Kaos is wearing a blue collar and a metal tag with his name and contact details and is micro chipped.

Kaos is a sabian colour with his soft brown tones.

" He is so distinctive, someone may have seen him,” Tabitha said.

Anyone with word of Kaos' whereabouts call 0421456101.

MISSING DOG

IF YOUR cat or dog has been missing for more than 72 hours, notify your local council within 24 hours.

Council will change the status of your dog on the NSW Companion Animals Register to 'missing', which will lock the microchip record until your cat or dog is found.

This prevents a person claiming to be your cat or dog's owner.

More information at www.olg.nsw.gov.au.