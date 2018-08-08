Help find jobs for axed Kimberley Kampers workers

More than 50 workers have been left without jobs after high profile Ballina company, Kimberley Kampers, was placed into liquidation.

LAID-off staff of Kimberley Kampers have been invited to a session with other local business operators to help find them work.

NSW Business Chamber Northern Rivers regional manager Jane Laverty said they hoped the session, which will be held in Ballina on Friday, would help to secure new jobs for some of the workers.

"Fifty people out of work overnight is a big hit to a town like Ballina and many of these workers have been with Kimberley Kampers for some time so it is a shock to be back out looking for a new job,” Ms Laverty said.

"We expect that there are some very transferable skills that would be an advantage for other businesses in the region and we are keen to help bring them together.”

Ms Laverty said some of the chamber's members were keen to know whether the skills held by former Kimberley Kampers employees would work in their businesses.

She said they hoped to work with State Training to transition workers into new roles.

All workers affected by the closure of Kimberley Kampers have been invited to attend.

"The workers who I have spoken with already are extremely appreciative of the opportunity to meet with us to capture the skills they have and discuss training support and introductions to other businesses,” Ms Laverty said.

"One fellow I spoke to was hoping he would have a new job before Friday but either way wanted to attend to keep the spirits up of his former co-workers and tap into the assistance available.”

The session will be held at Ballina RSL from 10am-12 noon this Friday, August 10.

RSVP to Samantha Mearns by August 8 on samantha.mearns@nswbc.com.au or contact Jane Laverty on 0419 260 220 for more information.