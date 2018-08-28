Help family recover after devastating house fire

A family is struggling after their home was destroyed by fire.

JUST over a month ago, a Wollongbar family lost everything when a fire tore through their home on Lismore Rd.

It was just after 9am on Friday, July 20, when the blaze gutted the family home and destroyed all of Leeanne and Wayne's possessions.

But now their community is rallying to help.

A team has come together to organise a fundraiser that will be held on Friday, September 7 at the Pioneer Tavern at Wollongbar.

The organises said that while Leeanne and Wayne's home was covered by insurance, "these processes can take quite a while and there are always unexpected, hidden expenses and the family are in need right now".

"Leeanne and Wayne moved into the Wollongbar area around 30 years ago," the fundraiser organisers said.

"Their two children are now young adults and over the years this family have been active participants within the Wollongbar and surrounding communities.

"They have participated in and have been integral members of many school, sporting and community fundraising events.

"As a community, it's our turn to help and support Leeanne and Wayne in coping with their loss.

"We are planning fundraising events over the coming weeks where all donations will go directly to supporting Leeanne and Wayne rebuild their lives."

How you can help

A fundraising event supported by the Wollongbar Tavern and band, Living in the 70s, is planned for Friday, September 7, from 8pm

Other events will be advertised through Facebook via Leeanne B Fundraiser

Businesses: Donate a voucher for your goods or services. Your donation will be raffled or auctioned at the fundraiser on the September 7 with proceeds going directly to Leeanne and Wayne. Vouchers can be dropped into Elders Real Estate, Alstonville, or emailed to wollongbarfire@gmail.com

Individuals: BCU have provided a fee free account for this fundraiser and deposits can be made through BCU Acct# 100660659 BSB 533-000

You can also help by donating store gift cards/vouchers. Again, these can be emailed, dropped into Elders Real Estate, Alstonville.

For further information, contact Donna on 0477 942 461or Debbie on 0427 287 103. Alternatively, email wollongbarfire@gmail.com.