Help eradicate carp from our waterways

Cast your rod in the Coraki Fishing Club to snag some carp in the vermin classic.

THE Coraki Fishing Club's is gearing up for its 13th annual Vermin Classic which aims to eradicate pest carp from our waterways.

The classic is open to all who wish to fish.

The fishing competition will be held within the boundaries of Richmond River from Tatham to Woodburn, Wilson Rivers from Wyrallah to the Richmond and all estuaries in between.

Coraki Fishing Club member Andrew Patterson said this years target is to try and rid the waterways of the invasive fish carp.

"The European carp is an introduced species that's taken over a lot of waterways who muddy the water and eat the other native fish,” Mr Patterson said.

"Bring your own fishing gear and a good bait them is corn or garden worms.”

He said in the past they have had carp weighed in up to about 5 kilos and 60cm long.

Friday, November 17

5pm to 7pm: Register at Coraki Hotel. $5 children (under 16), $10 Adults.

Saturday, November 18 (Coraki Hotel)

8:30am: Registration

4:30pm: Casting competition for juniors

3 to 5pm: Weigh in Open, in the beer garden

Sunday November 19

11-1pm: Weigh in open at the pub. (No fish will be accepted after 1pm)

12.30 to 1.30: Free BBQ for registered participants 1:30pm Raffle Draw

2pm: Prize presentation with trophies and heaps of prizes up for grabs.

All enquiries to Andrew on 0411230066.